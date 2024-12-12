Rahul Gandhi's pitch to Om Birla to make LS fully functional

Rahul accused the BJP of running away from discussion on the Adani issue, adding he would not be provoked by any of its charges.

With the Opposition protesting outside Parliament demanding a discussion on the US indictment of the Adani group, the treasury benches stepped up their counter attack on the Congress’ alleged links to Soros inside the House.

Rahul said the Congress wants a discussion on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha starting December 13, adding his party will ensure the House functions properly despite provocation, even though it is not their responsibility.

He said BJP MPs can speak against “me on whatever issue, but the debate on the Constitution should happen”.

On Tuesday, Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi wrote to the Speaker, urging him to examine the party’s complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s defamatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi and remove them from the record. Gogoi said after the Speaker announces his decision, the Congress would be keen to participate in the legislative business in Parliament.

Gandhigiri to put BJP on the mat

Rahul Gandhi and his party’s MPs were joined by some other INDIA bloc MPs outside Parliament in greeting BJP members with placards and the national flag, as they urged them to allow the LS to function

Rajnath sidestep

Rahul Gandhi also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought to present him the flag but the veteran leader moved on after exchanging pleasantries