Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sloganeering after BJP president J P Nadda attacked the Congress for questioning the ruling given by the Chairman and the party's alleged nexus with US hedge fund tycoon George Soros.

After laying of listed papers and reports during the pre-noon session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected six notices to adjourn the scheduled business of the day and take up matters mentioned in the notices.

As several members from the opposition benches raised objections, Nadda criticised Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge for holding a press conference and criticising the Chairman.

The Chair cannot be "questioned" with regards to admissibility and for other purposes, Nadda said.