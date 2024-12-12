'Trampling of democracy, subjugation of truth' new normal in RS: Kharge's latest attack on VP Dhankar

NEW DELHI: As the political showdown over the Opposition’s no-trust motion notice against Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar continues, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the chairman of muzzling the Opposition’s “right to speak”. He said that “expression of opinion” has become the norm in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge’s response came after Union minister JP Nadda’s strong criticism against the Congress president for questioning the Chair.

In a long post on micro-blogging site X, Kharge alleged that the Rajya Sabha Chairman has consistently suppressed the freedom of expression of the Opposition members through “persistent heckling, unwarranted insistence on authentication, unfair remarks, and the refusal to list issues of public importance for discussion”.

He alleged that trampling of democracy and subjugation of truth has become the autocratic norm in Rajya Sabha. “Assault on established parliamentary practices is promoted and ethical conduct stands liquidated in Rajya Sabha,” he wrote.