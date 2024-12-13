86 Indians killed, attacked abroad in 2023, Union govt tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: A concerning rise in attacks and murders involving Indian nationals living abroad was reported in 2023 with 86 Indians attacked and murdered in various countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. This marks a sharp increase compared to 57 such cases in 2022 and 29 in 2021, as informed by the government in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The United States accounted for 12 of these tragic incidents in 2023, up from 10 in 2022. Saudi Arabia followed closely, with 10 cases reported in 2023 compared to 6 the previous year. Canada also saw a significant rise, with 10 Indian nationals reportedly attacked and killed in 2023. Meanwhile, the Philippines registered five such cases during the same period.

The government assured the Upper House that the safety and well-being of Indians abroad remain a top priority. “Incidents involving Indian nationals are promptly taken up with the respective host country authorities to ensure thorough investigations and that the culprits are held accountable. Such matters are also addressed during diplomatic engagements, including high-level meetings with officials from the concerned nations”, the government informed the House.

The Centre also said that Indian missions and posts worldwide are instructed to provide all possible consular assistance to affected individuals and their families. To strengthen support, the government has established 24/7 helplines for Indian nationals seeking immediate help.

Year---------- Nos of attacks& Murders of Indians in abroad

2021--------29

2022--------57

2023-------86