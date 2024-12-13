Constitution debate in Lok Sabha today amid Centre-Opposition face off

Stage is set for a fiery and historic debate on the Constitution to commemorate its 75 the year of adoption, amidst political tension between the government and the Opposition, which has led to frequent disruptions in Parliament and calls from the INDIA bloc for the vice-president’s removal.

The debate will take place in the Lok Sabha on December 13 and 14, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have been locked in a war of words, trading allegations involving links to US billionaire George Soros and bribery accusations against the Adani Group. These issues are expected to influence the debate's tone and direction.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the two-day debate today at noon, the BJP and Congress issued a ‘three-line whip’ to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Lower House and conclude the discussions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to lead the debate in the Rajya Sabha starting December 16.

According to sources, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may make her debut speech during the debate. Apart from Priyanka, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi will participate in the debate. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK’s A Raja and T R Baalu will also take part in the discussion from the Opposition camp.