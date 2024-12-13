Mahayuti’s Maharashtra formula on portfolios cracked: CM Fadnavis

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : After meeting the top leadership of BJP in Delhi, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the formula for portfolio allocations among MahaYuti allies has been finalised and cabinet expansion will take place soon.

He said that the names of the probable ministers from the BJP in his cabinet have been shortlisted and the final decision will be taken by the party’s central leadership.

Fadnavis dismissed rumours about disagreement within the ruling coalition regarding the power-sharing arrangement. “There is no issue with cabinet expansion. I came here to meet my party leaders and discuss who could be the ministers from BJP. Eknath Shinde will decide on ministers from his party, and Ajit Dada will take a call on his ministers,” he said.

“We are yet to decide on a date for cabinet expansion. The formula has been decided and you will know about it soon,” Fadnavis said.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who also came to Delhi to meet BJP top leaders, said the cabinet expansion could take place on December 14 ahead of the assembly session that will begin on December 16 in Nagpur.

Fadnavis met President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santosh to discuss cabinet expansions.