Power corridor: Privilege motion notice against Rijiju

Privilege motion notice against rijiju

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Thursday submitted a privilege motion notice against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for making a derogatory remark against opposition leaders in the Upper House. The notice has been signed by 60 leaders from opposition parties. “Yesterday in the House, addressing the opposition, Rijiju said you all are not worthy of being in this house,” Ghose told reporters.

ls passes bill to amend disaster law

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities. The House cleared the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Disaster Manage-ment Act 2005 by a voice vote. The Centre said states faced difficulties in implementing the earlier law, and the amendment is based on overcoming the difficulties flagged by states.

TMC MP submits written apology

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has submitted a written apology for his remarks against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia besides apologising in the House. When the House met, some NDA members raised Banerjee’s remarks. Birla intervened and said whatever happened on Wednesday was unfortunate and no member must make personal remarks.

‘Accidents due to road indiscipline’

“When I attend international conferences where there is a discussion on road accidents, I try to hide my face,” Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, stressing that he had set a target to reduce accidents by 50% when he first took charge as the Road Transport and Highways Minister. He said the biggest reason for accidents is lane indiscipline and his own car was fined twice in Mumbai.