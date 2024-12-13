Suspected IED found in Batala Police Station

CHANDIGARH: A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in the compound of Ghanieke Bangar police station in Batala, causing panic in the area. The incident comes just days ahead of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s scheduled visit to Qadian on Sunday, prompting heightened security measures.

The police station, located about fourteen kilometres from Batala city, became the center of a swift and serious investigation after the discovery of the suspected device. Senior police officers rushed to the spot to begin a thorough inquiry into the matter. Given the upcoming visit by the Defense Minister, the Batala police had already implemented elaborate security arrangements. However, this development has further strained resources, as senior officers were busy preparing for the high-profile visit when the information surfaced.

A senior police officer stated, "The police is verifying the object, as for some reason it cannot be a hand grenade. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory have been called to examine the object, and only then can we ascertain with clarity what this device is."

Sources indicated that two Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) sympathizers, Gopi Nawashaharia and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Pashia, have claimed responsibility for the incident. Gopi, believed to be hiding in California after fleeing to the US on a fake passport, is involved in the murder of former BKI militant Rattandeep Singh. Meanwhile, Happy Pashia, a gangster-turned-terrorist also based in the US, has been actively recruiting youth from economically weaker sections in Ramdass, Amritsar, and Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, to carry out terror activities. Pashia, wanted in over fifteen cases of murder, attempted murder, and extortion, is linked to several criminal modules in Punjab.

In a related development, the Punjab Police announced a major breakthrough with the disruption of a terror module backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and operated by BKI. A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly planting an IED outside Ajnala Police Station.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed the development on social media, writing, "In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd has disrupted a #Pakistan-#ISI-backed terror module run by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia and executed by foreign-based gangster Gurdev Singh @ Jaisel @ Pehalwan, a native of village Chambal in #TarnTaran."

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police arrested Jashandeep Singh of Amritsar along with a juvenile. During interrogation, the duo admitted to placing the IED at Ajnala Police Station on November 23, 2024, and carrying out other attacks. Two hand grenades, a pistol, ammunition, and a motorcycle were seized from the accused.

DGP Yadav stated that investigations are ongoing to uncover the full network involving Rinda, Happy Pashia, and Gurdev Jaisel. An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar, and further developments are awaited.