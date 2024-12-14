CAPFs to recruit over 4,000 women in 2025, BSF to have maximum of 2,419: MHA

NEW DELHI: With an aim to further enhance the participation of women in paramilitary, the government has worked out a plan to recruit 4,138 lady personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles in 2025, as the BSF is going to have maximum share of 2,419, followed by the CISF (818) and the ITBP (456), officials said on Saturday.

As per the plan, the officials said, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will get 242 women personnel, and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is going to recruit 103 lady personnel.

The Assam Rifles (AR), which is deployed along the India-Myanmar border and is under operational control of the Indian Army, will recruit 100 women officials.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an official statement said, “It is a constant endeavour of the ministry to increase the number of women in CAPFs. It is noteworthy that the number of women in CAPFs has gone up from 15,499 in 2014 to 42,190 in 2024.”

However, the total percentage of women in CAPFs and AR is close to 4 percent only of the total strength of the CAPFs. The highest is CISF, which has more than 7 per cent of women in the force, and the worst is CRPF with 3.38 percent of women in the force.