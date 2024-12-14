Four back-to-back suicides in 24 hours rock Madhya Pradesh; BJP, Congress leaders among dead

BHOPAL: Alleged suicides involving a couple and two political leaders - a BJP member and the other from Congress - have shaken Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

The suicide by the couple whose children had reportedly gifted their piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in 2022 raised the political temperature in the state on Friday.

Eight days after the ED team searched his premises in connection with a Rs 6 crore loan fraud case, businessman Manoj Parmar and his wife Neha Parmar were found hanging in their house in Ashta town of central MP’s Sehore district on Friday morning.

The couple has left behind three kids, including an 18-year-old daughter and two sons aged 16 and 13. The police have recovered a five-page letter addressed to 17 entities, spanning from the President and the PM to the LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav.

The letter mentions harassment by the ED, prompting the businessman to end his life with his wife. It also mentions pressure to disassociate with the Congress and join the BJP.