Power corridor: Quota continues due to BJP: Jagdambika Pal

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday said the SC/ST reservation in the country would have been discontinued if his party was not in power at the Centre. Participating in a two-day debate in Lok Sabha on the ‘Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India’, the Domariyaganj MP attacked opposition members for allegedly not fulfilling their Constitutional responsibility of attending the Parliament session.

“When the Parliament session is going on, they are going to Hathras or Sambhal,” Pal said. Leader of Opposition in LS Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the family of a Dalit gangrape victim. Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met the families of Sambhal violence victims in Delhi on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha pays tribute to 2001 Parliament attack martyrs

The Lok Sabha on Friday paid rich tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives in foiling a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. Speaker Om Birla solemnly reiterated the commitment of the Lower House to fight terrorism and pledged to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

“This House and the entire nation solemnly remembers the unfortunate incident of December 13, 2001, when some terrorists attacked India’s Parliament,” Birla said. The Lok Sabha members stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

Indian forces patrol all points in Depsang, eastward limit: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Lok Sabha on Friday that security forces would be going to all patrolling points in Depsang in Ladakh and also to the eastward limit that are historically been India’s patrolling limit. He said that the last of the disengagement agreement with China was related to Depsang and Demchok.

The minister also said that India wants to have good relations with Pakistan that are free of terror, but if the neighbouring country does not show it is changing its past behaviour, there will be implications on the bilateral ties.

Efforts on to reduce minorities to second-grade citizens: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Friday that efforts are underway to reduce the country’s minorities, particularly Muslims, to “second-grade” citizens, and claimed that their rights and properties are being systematically eroded.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during a debate on the Constitution, Yadav charged the government with fostering inequality and failing to uphold the constitutional rights of marginalised communities.

“This Constitution is our armour, our security. It provides us strength whenever needed. The Constitution is the true guardian of the rights of the oppressed, neglected, suppressed, and deprived. For people like us and the weak in the country, especially for PDA (Pichdde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak), saving the Constitution is a matter of life and death,” he said.