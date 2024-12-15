Atul Subash suicide case: Bengaluru police arrest wife, family members from Gurgaon

Days after the tragic suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru police have arrested his estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag in connection with charges of abetment to suicide, IndianExpress reported on Sunday.
Nikita was apprehended in Gurugram, Haryana, while Nisha and Anurag were taken into custody in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.
According to a senior police official, all three were produced in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody.
The arrests follow a coordinated effort by Bengaluru police, who sought assistance from their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to locate the accused.
The development comes amid a plea for anticipatory bail filed on Friday by Nikita and three family members at the Allahabad High Court.
Atul Subhash, a resident of Manjunath Layout in Bengaluru, was found dead in his apartment on Monday. In a 24-page suicide note, he alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family.
The note detailed claims that false cases had been filed against him, accompanied by demands for Rs 3 crore to settle the disputes. He also accused the family of demanding Rs 30 lakh to grant him visitation rights to his four-year-old son.
The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the emotional and legal challenges involved in matrimonial disputes.