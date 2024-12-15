Atul Subash suicide case: Bengaluru police arrest wife, family members from Gurgaon

Days after the tragic suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru police have arrested his estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag in connection with charges of abetment to suicide, IndianExpress reported on Sunday.

Nikita was apprehended in Gurugram, Haryana, while Nisha and Anurag were taken into custody in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a senior police official, all three were produced in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

The arrests follow a coordinated effort by Bengaluru police, who sought assistance from their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to locate the accused.

The development comes amid a plea for anticipatory bail filed on Friday by Nikita and three family members at the Allahabad High Court.