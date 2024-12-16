MPs’ day-out from House & cricket field beckons

NEW DELHI: Parliamentarians on Sunday were seen taking on each other, but not inside the House. They squared off on a cricket field in a friendly 20-over match played at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to raise awareness against tuberculosis.

Lok Sabha Speaker XI, led by Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, defeated the Rajya Sabha Chairman XI by 73 runs. Thakur was adjudged the ‘man of the match’ for his unbeaten innings of 111 runs. Union minister Kiren Rijiju led the RS team. All MPs wore jerseys with a message -- ‘TB Harega Aur Bharat Jitega’ (TB will lose and India will win). Playing first, LS Speaker XI team set a target of 251 but the RS team could score 178 runs with a loss of eight wickets. Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin playing for the RS team scored 74 runs.

Best bowler award was given to Deepender Singh Hooda while the best fielder was Nishikant Dubey. Azharuddin was declared best batman and the golden duck was jointly held by Ram Mohan Naidu and Imran Pratapgarhi.