‘Need to balance the art and science of medicine’

Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Internal Medicine, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Medanta, says the health sector has improved a lot because there is a huge push by the government to open more hospitals and colleges. He, however, says there is need to focus a lot on quality along with quantity. Excerpts:

Shahid Faridi: How has medicine changed over the years?

What was clinical medicine when I was training has now moved to what is known as investigative medicine. We were taught that you examine a patient in detail and do the least amount of investigation, reach a diagnosis and start the treatment. The focus now is to spend less time examining the patient and write more investigations. It has added to the cost of medicine. How can we balance the art and science of medicine so that we are able to provide good patient care, which is affordable, of high quality, and train doctors in that respect?

We are losing the art of medicine where you examine and talk to the patient. I think that’s important, because sometimes you can get a lot out of the patient just by listening to him. We have moved away from that and would order a battery of tests. Sometimes you are not sure whether a report is correct or not, but you go ahead. The focus is more on getting investigations done, which I think is not good in our country, because as you go to rural India, all these tests will not be available. The other thing that has driven this is defensive medicine. This is also adding to the cost of healthcare.