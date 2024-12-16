Sri Lankan President Dissanayake meets PM Modi on his first foreign visit, thanks India for financial aid

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his first foreign visit after assuming office, ahead of going to China next month. In his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dissanayake thanked India for the $4 billion financial assistance and also acknowledged India’s support in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring.

"I am happy to come to Delhi for my first state visit. I thank India for the invite. This visit paved the way for cooperation between our two nations to develop further," said Dissanayake after meeting PM Modi on Monday. He will visit Bodh Gaya on Tuesday.

President Dissanayake thanked India’s crucial assistance in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process, and for extending financial assistance of $20.66 million to settle payments due from Sri Lanka for projects completed under existing Lines of Credit thereby significantly reducing the debt burden at a critical time.

"We are happy that President Dissanayake chose to visit India for his first official visit after assuming charge. There is a futuristic vision for our partnership. We also hope that fishermen issues are resolved with a humanitarian approach and that the Sri Lankan government fulfills the aspirations of the Tamil people and hosts provincial council elections," said PM Modi.