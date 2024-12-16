Sri Lankan President Dissanayake meets PM Modi on his first foreign visit, thanks India for financial aid

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his first foreign visit after assuming office, ahead of going to China next month. In his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dissanayake thanked India for the $4 billion financial assistance and also acknowledged India’s support in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring.
"I am happy to come to Delhi for my first state visit. I thank India for the invite. This visit paved the way for cooperation between our two nations to develop further," said Dissanayake after meeting PM Modi on Monday. He will visit Bodh Gaya on Tuesday.
President Dissanayake thanked India’s crucial assistance in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process, and for extending financial assistance of $20.66 million to settle payments due from Sri Lanka for projects completed under existing Lines of Credit thereby significantly reducing the debt burden at a critical time.
"We are happy that President Dissanayake chose to visit India for his first official visit after assuming charge. There is a futuristic vision for our partnership. We also hope that fishermen issues are resolved with a humanitarian approach and that the Sri Lankan government fulfills the aspirations of the Tamil people and hosts provincial council elections," said PM Modi.
Both leaders agreed to work together for the timely completion of ongoing projects such as Phase III & IV of Indian Housing Project, 3 (three) Islands Hybrid Renewable Energy Project and High Impact Community Development Projects across Sri Lanka. India will also extend full support towards timely implementation of projects for the Indian Origin Tamil community, Eastern Province, and solar electrification of religious places in Sri Lanka.
India will train 1500 Sri Lankan civil servants across ministries and departments over a period of five years through the National Centre for Good Governance in India. Besides, the two leaders will explore training programmes in defence and legal matters for Sri Lankans.
"After the successful resumption of the passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai, we have agreed that officials should work towards the early recommencement of the passenger ferry service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar," said PM Modi adding that they would explore the possibility of jointly working on rehabilitation of Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka, which will be implemented with grant assistance from the Indian government.
Meanwhile, President Dissanayake thanked India for its support through the provision of a Dornier Aircraft for maritime surveillance, and establishment of the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Sri Lanka amongst other assistance vital for Sri Lanka to enhance its maritime domain awareness.