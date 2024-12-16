Rajya Sabha to hold debate on Constitution from today

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha is expected to witness fiery debates between the government and the opposition on Monday as it begins a two-day debate on the Constitution to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding document’s adoption.

It comes as the Lok Sabha, after two days of spirited discussions, wrapped up its debate on the Constitution on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha is also likely to see high-octane sessions, especially in the backdrop of a no-confidence motion moved against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by the opposition alleging bias.

Sources told this newspaper that BJP president JP Nadda will critique the Congress’s historical record in adhering to the Constitution during its tenure in power. Key BJP members scheduled to participate include: Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Puri and Kiren Rijiju. On the opposition side, the Trinamool Congress has tasked 10–11 MPs to speak on the Constitution. MPs from the Congress, RJD and SP will also participate.