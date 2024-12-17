12-year-old girl raped, beaten to death in Bihar; accused held

PATNA: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was raped and subsequently beaten to death by her close relative in Bihar's Bhojpur district. The victim's body was recovered from the accused's house late on Monday, triggering violent protests on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a village under the Ara town police station area late on Monday when the victim had gone to the accused's house to borrow something. The accused raped her, tied her hands and feet with a rope and assaulted her brutally.

The accused, who happened to be the victim's uncle, hid the body under a bed after she succumbed to injuries. The incident came to light when the family members started searching for her but could not get any trace.

Later the family came to know about the girl's visit to her uncle's house. When they visited the house of the suspect, they were shocked to see her hands and feet tied with a rope and kept her body under the bed. The suspect was brutally thrashed by local residents.