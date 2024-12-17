7 picked for questioning in killings of 2 migrant workers in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Police picked up seven members of a militant organisation in connection with the recent killings of two construction workers from Bihar’s Gopalganj.

Speaking on the sidelines of Vijay Diwas celebrations, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “We strongly suspect the involvement of politically-motivated groups in the incident. The police have picked up seven members of an outfit and are interrogating them to find out if they were involved. We will definitely find out the culprit.”

The Manipur government has announced an ex-gratia of `10 lakh each for the next of kin of the two deceased – Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17).