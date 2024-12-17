7 picked for questioning in killings of 2 migrant workers in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Police picked up seven members of a militant organisation in connection with the recent killings of two construction workers from Bihar’s Gopalganj.
Speaking on the sidelines of Vijay Diwas celebrations, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “We strongly suspect the involvement of politically-motivated groups in the incident. The police have picked up seven members of an outfit and are interrogating them to find out if they were involved. We will definitely find out the culprit.”
The Manipur government has announced an ex-gratia of `10 lakh each for the next of kin of the two deceased – Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17).
The CM on Sunday said that the incident could be part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise Manipur. “The case will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry, if needed,” he said.
He said every possible effort is underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible for killing the two migrant labourers.
The victims were fired upon by unidentified persons on the Kakching-Wabagai Road while returning to their rented accommodation at the Kakching Bazar riding bicycles. Both succumbed to their injuries.
On Vijay Diwas, he said, “I salute all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Bangladesh. Many sepoys and officers from Manipur had taken part in the campaign. I send my best wishes to all the families of the martyrs and the Bangladeshis who were liberated by the Indian Army.”
Larger conspiracy
