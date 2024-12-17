Bangladeshi infiltrator held by Assam Police, pushed back: CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: A Bangladeshi was arrested by the Assam Police for illegally crossing the international border between India and Bangladesh, and was pushed back, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Maintaining alert along the border, 1 illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the international border and pushed back," he posted on X on Monday.

The infiltrator was identified as Asma Akther.

"We are committed to a secure border," the CM added.

Over 160 infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam, and vigil along the 1885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the North East region has been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country.