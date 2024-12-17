Blast heard at police station in Punjab; police say heavy object fell on temporary sentry post

AMRITSAR: The sound of an explosion at the Islamabad Police Station here in the early hours of Tuesday caused panic in the area.

According to locals, the sound was heard around 3.15 am.

The Amritsar Police, however, claimed no blast occurred on the police station premises.

They said a heavy object fell on the temporary police sentry post outside the police station.

Only the iron sheet on the top of the sentry post was damaged, the officials said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar denied claims of a blast and said all senior police officers visited the spot.