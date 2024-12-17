Georgia resort deaths: Amritsar Congress MP urges Punjab government to bring back bodies for 'final rites'

CHANDIGARH: Of the twelve Indian nationals found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri, many were from Punjab: Samir Kumar (26) from Khanna near Ludhiana, Amrinder Kaur (32) from Mehma in Patiala district and her sister-in-law Maninder Kaur, and Ravinder Singh and Gurvinder Kaur from Sunam. All of them died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Samir Kumar, hailing from Billa Wali Chappri area of Khanna, moved to Georgia six months ago. He had been working at Haveli restaurant in Georgia when the tragedy took place. He died on his birthday, a few hours after he spoke to his mother in India. He had told his mother that there was a power shortage in the area due to a snowstorm and went to sleep shortly after.

"We tried to call him again on Saturday to wish him his birthday but he did not answer the phone calls. Then we traced the number of the restaurant and called, they informed us that all 12 people sleeping in the premises had died due to a gas leak and he was among them. Our request to the government is that it should bring back his body so that his last rites can be performed,’’ said a close relative who added that he is survived by his parents, brother and sister back here.