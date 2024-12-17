'One nation one election' part of corporate agenda to create 'one market': SKM

NEW DELHI: As the government introduced a bill on holding simultaneous elections in the Lok Sabha, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday called it a "corporate agenda" to create "one market" by eroding federal rights of state governments.

The group, which led the 2020-21 farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the now-repealed three central laws on agriculture, appealed to farmers and workers to rally against the 'one nation one election' bill.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SKM also alleged the Goods and Services Tax, Digital Agriculture Mission, National Cooperation Policy and Policy Framework on the Agriculture Market are part of a larger plan to centralise production, processing and marketing under the corporate forces.

"SKM strongly opposes the introduction of One Nation One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha by the NDA Government and alleges this is part of the corporate agenda to create 'one nation one market' for facilitating corporate exploitation of the working people by eroding the autonomy and the federal rights of the State governments," the SKM said in a statement.