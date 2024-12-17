PM Modi criticises Congress for neglecting farmers, hails BJP’s developmental efforts

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticised the Congress, accusing it of making lofty claims about farmers while failing to take any tangible action for their welfare. He alleged that the Congress neither helps farmers nor allows others to do so.

Addressing the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' event to mark the completion of one year of the Rajasthan government, Modi also accused the Congress of promoting water disputes between states instead of resolving them. He highlighted the delay in the implementation of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as evidence of the Congress's "intentions".

“The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) was delayed for so long by the Congress. This is also a direct proof of the Congress’ intentions. They talk big in the name of farmers but neither do anything themselves nor let others do anything,” he said.

The ERCP aims to transfer water within the Chambal Basin to address the water needs of 13 deficient districts in eastern Rajasthan. Modi noted that the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project (Integrated PKC-ERCP) would provide irrigation and drinking water to 21 districts in Rajasthan, accelerating development in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of encouraging discord over water resources. "The BJP’s policy is of dialogue, not of conflict. We believe in cooperation, not opposition. We believe in solutions, not disruption. Therefore, our government has approved and expanded the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. As soon as the BJP governments were formed in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, an agreement was reached on the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project,” he said.