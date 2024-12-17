PM Modi criticises Congress for neglecting farmers, hails BJP’s developmental efforts

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticised the Congress, accusing it of making lofty claims about farmers while failing to take any tangible action for their welfare. He alleged that the Congress neither helps farmers nor allows others to do so.
Addressing the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' event to mark the completion of one year of the Rajasthan government, Modi also accused the Congress of promoting water disputes between states instead of resolving them. He highlighted the delay in the implementation of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as evidence of the Congress's "intentions".
“The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) was delayed for so long by the Congress. This is also a direct proof of the Congress’ intentions. They talk big in the name of farmers but neither do anything themselves nor let others do anything,” he said.
The ERCP aims to transfer water within the Chambal Basin to address the water needs of 13 deficient districts in eastern Rajasthan. Modi noted that the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project (Integrated PKC-ERCP) would provide irrigation and drinking water to 21 districts in Rajasthan, accelerating development in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
The Prime Minister accused the Congress of encouraging discord over water resources. "The BJP’s policy is of dialogue, not of conflict. We believe in cooperation, not opposition. We believe in solutions, not disruption. Therefore, our government has approved and expanded the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. As soon as the BJP governments were formed in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, an agreement was reached on the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project,” he said.
Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said, "I launched a big campaign to bring Narmada water to different parts of Gujarat, but the Congress and some NGOs adopted various tactics to stop it. The Congress never wants to reduce water problems. The water of our rivers used to flow across borders, but our farmers did not benefit. Instead of finding solutions, the Congress continued to promote water disputes between states.”
Modi also highlighted the BJP’s popularity, saying, “The nation has given the BJP the opportunity to serve for the third consecutive time in the Lok Sabha. This has not happened in India in the last 60 years. Today, the BJP’s double-engine governments are symbols of good governance. Whatever resolution the BJP takes, it makes honest efforts to fulfil it. Today, the people of the country are saying that the BJP is the guarantee of good governance.”
Praising the Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan government, Modi said, “In the last one year, Bhajanlal ji and his entire team have worked very hard to give new momentum and direction to Rajasthan’s development. This first year has laid a strong foundation for the years to come. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat laid the foundation of development in Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje took it forward, and now Bhajanlal Sharma’s government is enriching good governance. The impact can be seen within a year.”
He emphasised the Central government’s efforts to improve rural economies and promote solar energy in Rajasthan, stating, “Rajasthan has immense potential in solar energy and can become the leading state in the sector.”
Highlighting infrastructure developments, Modi said, “The Jamnagar-Amritsar Economic Corridor will provide direct connectivity to Kandla for northern India. Rajasthan’s transport sector will benefit, big warehouses will be built, and new job opportunities will be created."
He also mentioned the BJP's victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, and by-elections in Rajasthan, adding, “The BJP makes honest efforts to fulfil every promise it makes.”
On women empowerment, Modi said, “Ten crore women, including lakhs from Rajasthan, joined Self-Help Groups in the last decade.” He also referred to women-focused schemes like the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, Namo Drone Didi Scheme, and Bima Sakhi Scheme.
The Prime Minister urged BJP workers to focus on water conservation and raise awareness about it, calling the BJP not just the largest political party but also a “huge social movement”.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also addressed the gathering, highlighting his government’s achievements. Union ministers C R Patil, Bhagirath Chaudhary, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and other leaders were also present.
Earlier, Modi arrived at the venue in an open jeep, flanked by the Chief Minister on his left and BJP state president Madan Rathore on his right. Women carrying 'Kalash' on their heads escorted the vehicle.
During the programme, the Prime Minister symbolically mixed water from different rivers in a pot to signify the interlinking of rivers.