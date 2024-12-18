NIA conducts searches at different locations in Bihar in connection with arms deal case

PATNA: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches on multiple locations of arms smugglers in Bihar's Vaishali, Muzaffarpur and Saran districts.

The Bihar-based gangs have their links with those operating in Nagaland and other northeastern states.

The searches began early morning and concluded late in the evening.

Sources said that sleuths of the federal agency cordoned off the house of an influential Mukhiya (panchayat head) Nandkishore Rai under Kudhani police station limits in Muzaffarpur district and started a search operation.

Mukhiya's son Devmuni Rai had allegedly purchased an AK-47 rifle from an arms dealer who was a member of an inter-state gang involved in arms smuggling from Nagaland and other northeastern states.

The personnel of the district police cooperated with the raiding team. Sources said that some parts of the prohibited bore weapon were recovered from Rai's house during the search conducted in May this year.

Wednesday's search was a part of the ongoing investigation into the use of money earned through illegal arms smuggling in the real estate.