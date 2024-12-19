Chandigarh Diary | Khattar top contender for BJP chief post

Farmers agitation 2.0 gets two new faces

The ongoing farmers’ agitation, referred to as 2.0, has seen emergence of two new leaders as prominent figures in the movement. While Jagjit Singh Dallewal represents the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha is being led by Sarvan Singh Pandher. Both organisations have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was halted by security forces. Dallewal has been on a hunger strike, which has now entered its third week, at Khanauri.

Deadline for vacating bungalow extended

The BJP government has extended the deadline for former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda to vacate the official residence he has occupied as the LoP in the previous assembly in Chandigarh. BJP minister Vipul Goel is reportedly eyeing Hooda’s bungalow, which he has been occupying since 2019. Hooda had sought fifteen days to vacate the house. Meanwhile, the Congress high command has been postponing the move to hold a Congress Legislature Party meeting to elect its leader, who would also serve as the LoP. Additionally, the flat of former DyCM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala has been locked by the state government dept.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

