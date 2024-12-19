Glaring infrastructure deficiencies: 105 Gujarat Government schools lack toilets

AHMEDABAD: Despite the Gujarat government championing its development narrative, unsettling data presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday revealed significant shortcomings in the state’s basic infrastructure.

Central government statistics disclosed that 105 government schools in Gujarat still lack toilet facilities, and 12 schools remain without access to drinking water—raising serious concerns about the state’s claims of progress.

These figures starkly contrast with 2023 statistics, which stated that out of Gujarat’s 34,699 government schools, 33,219 were equipped with boys’ toilets, and 33,516 had toilets for girls. Alarmingly, this means 1,480 schools lacked toilets for boys, while 1,183 schools had no toilets for girls, underscoring persistent sanitation challenges.

The revelations from the Jal Shakti Ministry, in response to a query by Lok Sabha MP Balwant Wankhade, further deepened concerns. Out of 34,699 schools, 12 still lack drinking water systems—a basic necessity. While 34,687 schools have access to drinking water and 34,594 have toilet facilities, the gaps in 12 and 105 schools, respectively, remain a significant challenge for the state’s educational infrastructure.

This troubling situation persists despite efforts under the Swachh Bharat: Swachh Vidyalaya initiative (SVI). In 2023, a total of 1,521 government school toilets were constructed or reconstructed under the programme. Yet, the continuing deficiencies indicate that such measures have not fully addressed the infrastructure gaps.