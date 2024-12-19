Nitish face of NDA in Bihar elections: JD(U)

PATNA: The JD (U) on Wednesday said that the NDA would contest the Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, irrespective of what formula was decided for the polls. JD (U) leader and minister Ratnesh Sada said, “Only Nitish Kumar and nobody else will become the CM after the polls.”

Another JD(U) leader and Education Minister Sunil Kumar was equally emphatic about the NDA fighting the assembly polls under the leadership of Nitish. “Our party will not make any compromise on the issue of the CM post as there is any ambiguity on who will lead the NDA in the assembly polls,” he said.

In the 2020 assembly election, the BJP had announced well in advance that Nitish would be CM, notwithstanding what his party, JD (U)’s tally would be in the election. Nitish became CM for yet another term even when the JD (U) was relegated to the third position in the seat tally.

Though senior BJP leaders, including deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, said the NDA would contest polls under Nitish leadership, Home Minister Amir Shah was not as straightforward. “We will sit together and take a decision on the issue. Once we take a decision, we will let you know,” he said.