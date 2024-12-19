Opposition turns heat on government over Shah remarks, seeks apology

He also targeted the Prime Minister, saying that instead of telling Shah that his remarks were wrong, Modi is defending him. “An MP or a minister takes the pledge of the Constitution. If he disrespects it, he should be removed from the Cabinet immediately,” Kharge said, adding that people will otherwise register their grievances, raise slogans for Babasaheb.

Earlier, proceedings of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned amid protests by Opposition members demanding an apology from Shah for his remarks.

Responding to the Opposition’s allegations, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Congress had done injustice to Ambedkar when he was alive. “The Congress defeated Ambedkar twice in Lok Sabha elections. They insulted him, we respect him,” he said.