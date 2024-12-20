Even Parliamentary Committee supports MSP law, tell Centre to clear it: Farmer leader to SC

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the farmers leader who is on a fast unto death, on Friday wrote a letter requesting the Supreme Court to direct the Centre to honour the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture.

The letter urged the apex court to ask the Union Government to respect the sentiments of farmers and enact a law for Minimum Support Price (MSP) as suggested by the Committee and also meet other farmer demands as soon as possible.

The letter written under the letter head of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and signed by Dallewal reads:

"Today marks the 25th day of my hunger strike as part of the ongoing movement led by the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha for 13 demands, including the MSP guarantee law. I have learned from the news that you are deeply concerned about my health, and I respect your sentiments. However, I humbly request you to prioritise the lives of farmers who committed suicide due to the government’s misguided policies over my own life.

"Earlier, only farmers and agricultural laborers demanded the MSP guarantee law. Now, even the Parliament's Standing Committee on Agriculture has emphasised in its report (Volume 1, Point 7, Page 54) that such a law should be enacted. This will greatly benefit farmers, the rural economy, and the country. The MSP guarantee law will enhance farmers’ purchasing power, significantly benefiting the national economy. This recommendation comes from an all-party parliamentary committee, which includes 31 MPs representing all political parties.