Shah vows dominance over J&K terrorism

They said Shah emphasised on the implementation of ‘Area Domination Plan’ and ‘Zero Terror Plan’ in mission mode. He directed all the security agencies operating in the Union Territory to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement, “The home minister noted that due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K has almost ended.”

Lauding the unprecedented participation of people of the Union Territory in the recently held assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Shah said these showed that they have full faith in the democracy. He also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for a major decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terror organisations.