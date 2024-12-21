Char Dham Yatra all set to become seamless as Dhami okays forming of authority

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has announced the formation of a Char Dham Yatra Authority to make the pilgrimage to the four shrines — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri — more accessible and convenient for devotees.

During a meeting held on Friday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to gather suggestions from stakeholders by January 15 and complete the establishment of the Authority by January 30.

Dhami called for improved management of the Char Dham Yatra by incorporating suggestions from priests and stakeholders. “We should take suggestions from the priests and stakeholders to implement the best possible measures for yatra management. A more organised Char Dham Yatra can be achieved by effectively utilising digital technology to strengthen the registration system,” he said, adding that the pilgrimage is associated with the pride of the hill state.

He emphasised the need for comprehensive preparations ahead of the yatra, focusing on pilgrims’ convenience, traffic management, and development of infrastructure facilities.