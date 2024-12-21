Char Dham Yatra all set to become seamless as Dhami okays forming of authority

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has announced the formation of a Char Dham Yatra Authority to make the pilgrimage to the four shrines — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri — more accessible and convenient for devotees.
During a meeting held on Friday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to gather suggestions from stakeholders by January 15 and complete the establishment of the Authority by January 30.
Dhami called for improved management of the Char Dham Yatra by incorporating suggestions from priests and stakeholders. “We should take suggestions from the priests and stakeholders to implement the best possible measures for yatra management. A more organised Char Dham Yatra can be achieved by effectively utilising digital technology to strengthen the registration system,” he said, adding that the pilgrimage is associated with the pride of the hill state.
He emphasised the need for comprehensive preparations ahead of the yatra, focusing on pilgrims’ convenience, traffic management, and development of infrastructure facilities.
“The carrying capacity of the shrines, arrangements along the travel routes, and all other related factors should be taken into account,” he added. Noting that there was a significant influx of devotees during last year’s yatra, Dhami called for meticulous planning and execution to ensure a better experience this time.
Dhami highlighted the importance of developing the mythological sites surrounding the four shrines. “There should be extensive promotion of Panch Badri and Panch Kedar, along with their planned development,” he said.
Pradeep Chauhan, coordinator for the yatra, said, “This year the number of devotees visiting the Char Dham Yatra was 4,804,215. Although this figure is 814,282 less compared to 2023, it is noteworthy as the yatra faced interruptions due to heavy rainfall and landslides.”
CM launches ‘Meri yojana-Rajya sarkar’
The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government has introduced accountability, presenting progress report cards to the public. At the launch of ‘Meri yojana-Rajya sarkar’, Dhami said, “A former Congress PM once admitted that of every `1 sent from the Centre, only 15 paise reached the intended recipient, with 85 paise disappearing along the way.” Deepak Kumar, Secretary of the Programme Implementation Department, highlighted on the importance of simplifying access to various welfare schemes.