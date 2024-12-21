NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to move no-confidence motion against Canadian PM Trudeau's government

CHANDIGARH: The troubles for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seem far from over. Following the recent resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has announced his intention to present a formal motion of no-confidence against the Liberal government. This motion will be tabled after the House of Commons returns from its winter break on January 27.

Adding to Trudeau’s woes, Indian-origin Liberal Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister, stating that the majority of the Liberal caucus no longer supports his leadership and urging him to step aside. These developments could potentially trigger an early election.

In his open letter, Jagmeet Singh announced this move at a time when Trudeau is already under immense pressure to step down. Federal elections are scheduled before 20 October next year, with opinion polls predicting a massive defeat for the ruling Liberals against the opposition Conservatives.

Jagmeet Singh shared the open letter on the social platform X, writing, “Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful. The NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them.”

The letter stated, “The Canadian dream is a good job that gets you a home and a fridge full of groceries, with enough left over to save for vacations—a country where health care is always there as soon as you need it. I believe every Canadian deserves that. The Trudeau Liberals said a lot of the right things. Then they let people down again and again. Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful, to focus on Canadians, not themselves.”