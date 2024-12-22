Army, NDRF continue rescue operations as building collapses in Mohali; one killed, several feared trapped

Punjab’s Mohali witnessed a tragic incident on Saturday evening as a four-storey building collapsed, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris.
Rescue teams worked tirelessly through the night, with personnel from the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leading the operations.
Early Sunday visuals from the site showed officials continuing their operations.
Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed at the site since Saturday evening.
At least one person, a 20-year-old woman from Theog in Himachal Pradesh, has lost her life in the building collapse.
Rescued from the debris, she was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Another individual pulled from the rubble remains in critical condition at the hospital.
Meanwhile, rescue teams continue their efforts, with three more people feared to be trapped under the debris.
A man hailing from Ambala Cantt told reporters at the site that his 29-year-old son, who used to visit a gym in the building, was missing.
The building, which housed a gym in the basement and had four floors, collapsed due to excavation work being carried out at the adjacent plot by the owners of the building, police said.
Police have booked two building owners in the incident.
As the operation continued at the site, required equipment and machinery were made available to the rescuers, in addition to those brought by the NDRF and Army.
"IndianArmy reacted swiftly for the rescue. In a remarkable display of coordinated efforts, #IndianArmy Columns along with #NDRF and State rescue teams have been relentlessly working to address the crisis.
"Engineer Task Force with debris clearance machine & JCBs are operational at site. Top debris removed & efforts being done to reach the basement," Western Command, Indian Army, said in a post on X.
(With inputs from PTI)