Army, NDRF continue rescue operations as building collapses in Mohali; one killed, several feared trapped

At least one person, a 20-year-old woman from Theog in Himachal Pradesh, has lost her life in the building collapse.

Rescued from the debris, she was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Another individual pulled from the rubble remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Meanwhile, rescue teams continue their efforts, with three more people feared to be trapped under the debris.

A man hailing from Ambala Cantt told reporters at the site that his 29-year-old son, who used to visit a gym in the building, was missing.

The building, which housed a gym in the basement and had four floors, collapsed due to excavation work being carried out at the adjacent plot by the owners of the building, police said.

Police have booked two building owners in the incident.