Four-year-old boy living on footpath killed by speeding SUV in Mumbai, teem driver arrested

A four-year-old boy lost his life on Saturday evening after being hit by a car in the Wadala area, according to the police.

The tragic incident occurred near Ambedkar College while the car was being reversed.

The child was declared ‘brought dead' at KEM Hospital, Parel.

The child, Ayush Laxman Kinwade, lived with his grandmother on the footpath. The boy's father is said to be working as a contractor who deals in mandap decoration.

The SUV driver, identified Bhushan Gole has been detained by the police.

"Prima facie, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol," the police said.

The driver was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.