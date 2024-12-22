Youth arrested on the charges of rape of 11-year-old in Bihar

PATNA: Bihar's Araria police on Sunday arrested a youth on the charges of outraging the modesty of an 11-year-old girl while she was going to school on Saturday.

The rape survivor has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Her condition is stated to be serious.

The survivor told the police that the youth lured her under the pretext of dropping her off at school on his motorbike. The youth then drove to a deserted house instead, raping her several times before she fell unconscious. When the girl began to bleed profusely, the rapist panicked and dropped her near Kosi bridge at around 5pm on Saturday. The girl somehow managed to get back home.

Initially, she did not disclose the incident to her parents. However, as her condition deteriorated, she informed them. The parents immediately admitted her to a hospital late in the evening.

Police said that they have recorded the girl's statement. She identified her neighbour Shahrukh from Azadnagar as the perpetrator.

Manish Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Araria town police station, said that the accused Shahrukh has been arrested and forwarded to jail under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. The girl is a Class V student at a government school under the Araria town police station.

The survivor alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident either to her parents or lodged any complaint against him at the police station.

"This was the reason for some delay in registering a formal complaint," the victim's father told the police.

Araria Superintendent of Police Amit Ranjan said that further action would be initiated against the accused after the receipt of the medical report of the victim.

"I have asked the investigating officer to send the girl for medical examination and collect more evidence against the accused," he added.