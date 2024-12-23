EAM Jaishankar to visit US from December 24-29, first since Trump's election victory

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the US from December 24-29 to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues. He will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "He will be meeting counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues. During the visit, EAM will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the USA."

Earlier on December 19, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, highlighted the potential of the US-India partnership, emphasising the need to lower tariffs and increase trade and make it more fair and equal.