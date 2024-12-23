Travel between Chennai-Bengaluru to get hassle-free with Rs 1,338 crore project

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,338 crore for an access-controlled highway project.

The 28-kilometre highway along NH-40 will connect Walajapet in Ranipet district to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.

The project would enhance regional connectivity, ensuring smoother travel and fostering economic growth in the region.

"In Tamil Nadu, we have sanctioned ₹1,338 crore for an Access-Controlled Highway project on NH-40, spanning 28 km from Walajapet/Ranipet to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border," Gakari said in a post on X recently.

As a part of the project, a 10-kilometre bypass around Walajapet and Ranipet is intended to reduce congestion in these towns. Moreover, four major bridges and two railway over-bridges will be built to improve travel safety and efficiency.

The upcoming highway will feature a four-lane main carriageway with paved shoulders and two-lane service roads on both sides, as per Times Travel report. The design aims to ease traffic flow for both long-distance travellers and local commuters.

The new highway, Times Now reports, is expected to significantly improve connectivity between key cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Vellore. The region, especially Vellore, which is home to the renowned Christian Medical College (CMC), will benefit greatly from the highway, making it easier for patients, visitors, and medical professionals to travel. Improved access will also encourage trade, tourism, and other economic activities, boosting the local economy.