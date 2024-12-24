Fasting Dallewal writes letter to PM demanding MSP guarantee, farmers backing him hold candle march

CHANDIGARH: As the fast-unto-death of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered the 29th day, farmers took out a candle march in support of their leader at the Shambhu and Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana.

The farmers owing allegiance to both farmer unions Sanyukat Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha held the candle march raising slogans against both the central and state government at the Shambhu and Khanauri border.

Addressing the gathering earlier in the day at the Khanauri border, Dallewal was brought on a stretcher due to his medical condition. He said that he was fine but the farmers have to be vigilant at night so that the police do not dare to storm the protest site. He added that farmers had complained that the previous agitation was postponed soon but this agitation will continue till the guarantee on MSP is made law.

"The previous agitation had to be postponed due to pressure from some other farmer unions but now a strong front has been formed again. Now it is the responsibility of the farmers to participate in this agitation with greater enthusiasm," he said.

Farmer leaders said that a meeting of all social, commercial, cultural and religious organizations has been called on December 26 at the Khanauri border to chalk out the program for the December 30 Punjab bandh.