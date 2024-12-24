Rahul Gandhi, Kharge terms selection process for NHRC chair as 'flawed', 'predetermined' in dissent note

A day after retired Supreme Court Justice V. Ramasubramanian was appointed as the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday stated that the selection process adopted by the Committee was fundamentally flawed.

They described it as a pre-determined exercise that ignored the established tradition of mutual consultation and consensus.

Kharge and Gandhi, members of the high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to select the NHRC Chairperson, attended the Committee meeting on December 18.