4 killed, 21 hurt as state transport bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Four people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 21 others injured when a bus plunged into a gorge in Bhimtal, located in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, on Wednesday.

Arpan Yadavanshi, the Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), stated, “Two teams from the SDRF were immediately deployed, and with the assistance of the local police, relief and rescue operations were initiated.”

According to SDRF sources, a bus operated by Uttarakhand Transport, which was heading towards Haldwani, lost control near Aam Padhav and rolled approximately 100 metres into a gorge. At the time of the incident, there were 27 people on board, four of whom died at the scene.