4 killed, 21 hurt as state transport bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Four people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 21 others injured when a bus plunged into a gorge in Bhimtal, located in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, on Wednesday.
Arpan Yadavanshi, the Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), stated, “Two teams from the SDRF were immediately deployed, and with the assistance of the local police, relief and rescue operations were initiated.”
According to SDRF sources, a bus operated by Uttarakhand Transport, which was heading towards Haldwani, lost control near Aam Padhav and rolled approximately 100 metres into a gorge. At the time of the incident, there were 27 people on board, four of whom died at the scene.
“A total of eleven individuals sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, while those with serious injuries have been referred to a higher-level medical facility,” a rescue official reported.
Plans are afoot to shift the injured from Bhimtal Hospital to Dr Sushila Tiwari Hospital. “More than 15 ambulances have been dispatched from Haldwani to Bhimtal to assist the injured,” an official confirmed.
Meanwhile, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the provision of immediate relief funds for the families of the deceased and the injured.
“The families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident will receive a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh,” said Dhami. He further added that “seriously injured individuals will be compensated with Rs 3 lakh, while those with minor injuries will receive between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000.”