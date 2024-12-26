Committed to Viksit Bharat goal, says NDA

NEW DELHI: Prominent leaders of NDA constituents on Wednesday resolved to remain united and dedicated to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit-Bharat”. They all reiterated their commitment to continue working in the national interest under his visionary leadership.
Their resolve came up at the first NDA coordination meeting after the winter session of Parliament, attended, among others, by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting took place at the residence of BJP president JP Nadda.
Sources said the NDA allies decided to expose the Opposition for the row it falsely created over the statement Home Minister Amit Shah on BR Ambedkar. They would simultaneously spread the message about the Modi government’s performance and policies for the welfare of the poor to every section of society.
Coming out of the meeting, Nadda said, “The NDA government remains steadfast in pursuing Viksit-Bharat’s vision and a more prosperous future for all”. He also posted on X on the meeting’s outcome, saying, “Attended the NDA leaders’ meeting in New Delhi today. Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, India is achieving unprecedented milestones and has positioned itself as a global power”.
The NDA meeting coincided with the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Others at the meeting included JDU leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Apna Dal (S) chief and Union minister Anupriya Patel, and JD(S) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, Bihar’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, and Thushar Vellappally, president of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena.
Sources said the meeting discussed good governance — the theme of the Vajpayee government — and critical political issues. NDA allies in Bihar fielding candidates in the Delhi assembly polls also emerged.
A senior source said the NDA constituents formally discussed and backed the two bills the government introduced in Parliament for holding simultaneous elections to parliament and state assemblies.
Sources said Shah advised the NDA leaders to steer clear of Congress’ distractions.