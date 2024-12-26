Committed to Viksit Bharat goal, says NDA

NEW DELHI: Prominent leaders of NDA constituents on Wednesday resolved to remain united and dedicated to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit-Bharat”. They all reiterated their commitment to continue working in the national interest under his visionary leadership.

Their resolve came up at the first NDA coordination meeting after the winter session of Parliament, attended, among others, by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting took place at the residence of BJP president JP Nadda.