Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS Delhi in critical condition: Report

Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. He previously held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004. Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22, 2004, and again on the same date in 2009.

Singh's political career began in 1991 when he entered the Rajya Sabha. Just four months later, he was appointed Union Finance Minister under the PV Narasimha Rao government in June, marking the start of a transformative phase in India’s economy.

With an exceptional academic background, Singh topped Punjab University in both BA and MA, pursued further studies at Cambridge, and earned a DPhil from Oxford. As Finance Minister, he played a pivotal role in steering India towards privatisation, liberalisation, and globalisation.

Renowned for his dedication, Singh earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. Modi recalled, "I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win, but Dr Manmohan Singh came in his wheelchair and cast his vote."

In his final speech in Parliament, Singh strongly criticised demonetisation, describing it as "organised loot and legalised plunder."