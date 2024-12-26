Underwater drones part of Mahakumbh security

LUCKNOW: The Mahakumbh mela administration has put in place a three-level intelligence system in a move to bolster security for the pilgrims. Besides checkpoints set up for the verification of visitors before entering the mela arena, underwater drones have been be deployed at Sangam to monitor underwater activities round the clock, officials said.
The mega religious fair is scheduled to commence on January 13 with the first Shahi Snan of Makarsankranti on January 14. As per the mela administration, the security at temples and key sites in Mahakumbhnagar has been strengthened to ensure safety during New Year celebrations.
The intelligence system has been activated across the Mahakumbh Mela area, Prayagraj and neighbouring districts. “The administration is committed to putting up a robust and hi-tech security system in place. With the global spotlight on the Mahakumbh, the mela police have gone into full alert mode ahead of the New Year celebrations,” said Rajesh Dwivedi, SSP, Mahakumbh Nagar.
AI-powered cameras have been introduced along with drones, anti-drones, and tethered drones strategically deployed to enhance surveillance. “To ensure cyber safety of devotees, robust measures, including intensified cyber patrolling, have been put in place. The most skilled police personnel have been given responsibility to bolster the security system in Mahakumbhnagar,” Dwivedi said.
Following the model of road traffic management, the jal (water) police have implemented an extensive river traffic and safety management plan for Mahakumbh, covering a 12-km area and manning the movement of 4000 boats. Twenty-five marine divers from the Indian Navy, Vizag, have been deployed to maintain a 24x7 vigil.
PAC, SDRF and NDRF teams will also contribute to safety efforts. “A 12-kilometer stretch, including 50 bathing ghats, has been secured with a water barricading system made up of rows of floating blocks and nets to manage any untoward incident during the mela,” said Avneesh Yadav, DSP, Jal Police.
