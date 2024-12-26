Underwater drones part of Mahakumbh security

LUCKNOW: The Mahakumbh mela administration has put in place a three-level intelligence system in a move to bolster security for the pilgrims. Besides checkpoints set up for the verification of visitors before entering the mela arena, underwater drones have been be deployed at Sangam to monitor underwater activities round the clock, officials said.

The mega religious fair is scheduled to commence on January 13 with the first Shahi Snan of Makarsankranti on January 14. As per the mela administration, the security at temples and key sites in Mahakumbhnagar has been strengthened to ensure safety during New Year celebrations.

The intelligence system has been activated across the Mahakumbh Mela area, Prayagraj and neighbouring districts. “The administration is committed to putting up a robust and hi-tech security system in place. With the global spotlight on the Mahakumbh, the mela police have gone into full alert mode ahead of the New Year celebrations,” said Rajesh Dwivedi, SSP, Mahakumbh Nagar.