Locals recall Manmohan Singh's special bond with Amritsar

AMRITSAR: It has been a long time since Manmohan Singh lived in Amritsar.

The family house is dilapidated and empty, the memories of many fading but the bond with the former prime minister is recollected with fondness and nostalgia.

Born in 1932 at Gah in Punjab province which now falls in Pakistan's Chakwal district, the Singh family migrated to Amritsar after Partition in 1948 after a short stint in Haldwani.

Singh completed his intermediate and graduation in economics from the Hindu College here before moving out of the city to pursue higher studies in Panjab University's Hoshiarpur campus.

Singh's half-brother from his father's extended family, Surjit Singh Kohli, who ran a readymade garment business in Amritsar, said the former prime minister had deep affection for his grandmother who raised him following his mother's death when he was very young.

"Manmohan Singh shared a deep attachment with Amritsar. He used to visit the Golden Temple every time he came to the holy city," Kohli said.

After migrating, the Singh family settled at a small rented house in Amritsar till he graduated.

Stating that economics was his favourite subject, retired professor of Hindu College, Rajinder Loomba, recalled that his wife Gursharan Kaur's parents also belonged to the holy city.