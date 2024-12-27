Manmohan Singh blended growth with green goals

For centuries, India's tribal communities were sidelined from decisions about their own land.

The UPA-1 government under Singh flipped that script.

His government passed the Forest Rights Act in 2006, handing back control of forests to the people who lived in and protected them.

Around 25 lakh land titles, including over 23.7 lakh individual titles, have been granted so far to Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers under the FRA.

In July 2008, Singh urged all chief ministers to act swiftly to grant tribals their rights over forest land.

"It is primarily the responsibility of the state governments to ensure that a very vulnerable section of the population of our country finally gets its basic rights over the land which has historically been in its possession," he wrote in a letter.