National flag to be flown at half-mast during seven-day state mourning: Government

NEW DELHIl: A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night, and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.