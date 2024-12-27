PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and other leaders pay homage to Manmohan Singh at his residence

NEW DELHI: Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence.

Draped in tricolour, the body of the former prime Minister was placed in a flower-bedecked casket at his residence, where leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and other family members were present.

Sources said his cremation is likely to take place on Saturday as the family is waiting for one of his daughters to arrive from the United States.