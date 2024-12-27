When Congress chose Manmohan over Pranab for Rajya Sabha seat from Assam

GUWAHATI: The Congress and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao chose Manmohan Singh over Pranab Mukherjee to be a Rajya Sabha member from Assam in 1991.

That was Singh’s maiden stint in the Upper House. He became the finance minister that very year and then, the Prime Minister in 2004. The high point for Mukherjee, who served as a central minister multiple times, came in 2012 when he donned the mantle of President of India.

“Narasimha Rao Ji had asked sir (former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia) to bring Manmohan Ji to the Rajya Sabha from Assam. Sir followed that instruction,” said Congress MLA and Assam’s leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia who is the son of Hiteswar Saikia.

Assam has fond memories of Singh. During his stint in the Rajya Sabha from Assam (1991-2019), he mentioned his residential address as House No 3989, Ward No 51, Nandan Nagar, Sarumataria, Guwahati in his election affidavits.