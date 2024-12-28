2000 vehicles stuck in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag after heavy snowfall

SRINAGAR: Around 2,000 vehicles were stuck at Qazigund town in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Anantnag following the valley's first snowfall of the season on Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.

CM Abdullah mentioned that he has spoken with the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag about the current situation, adding that heavy vehicles are being allowed to move and efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles."

In a post on X on Friday night, CM Omar Abdullah said, "Just spoke to DC Anantnag about the current situation of the road between Qazigund & the tunnel. The icy conditions have caused traffic to back up. The stranded vehicles, in both directions, are slowly moving & where necessary being assisted."

He added that DC was on the spot with his team. "I've instructed him to ensure that vehicles with families & children must be given priority."

"If necessary arrangements for overnight shelter will be made. The DC is accompanied by an ambulance in case of any medical emergency," Omar Abdullah added.