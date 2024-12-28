NDA govt created 'unnecessary controversy' over Manmohan Singh's cremation, memorial: Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the NDA government of creating an "unnecessary controversy" over the cremation and memorial of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Gehlot claimed that it was under public pressure that the BJP government announced plans to build a memorial for Singh in the future.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

"The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has created an unnecessary controversy over the cremation and memorial of a great personality like Dr Manmohan Singh," Gehlot said on X.